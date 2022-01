Legendary musician, Zex Manatsa has died aged 78.

In August 2021, Manatsa announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer known as Multiple Myeloma and was receiving treatment.

The sad news was confirmed in a Facebook post by his team.

"With great sadness we would like to let everyone know that our Father, Our Legend , Pastor and Sekuru Zexie Manatsa, has succumbed to cancer. May his dear soul rest in peace.