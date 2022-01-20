Tunisia: Al Joumhouri, Democratic Current, Ettakatol Call for Investigating Into Ridha Bouzayen's Death

Tunis/Tunisia — Al Joumhouri, the Democratic Current and Ettakatol parties on Wednesday called for investigating into the circumstances of citizen Ridha Bouzayen's death, five days after his hospitalisation following his participation in the January 14 protest.

They further urged in a joint statement the Public Prosecutor's Office to reveal as soon as possible, the circumstances of the citizen's death and to prosecute all those involved in this incident.

Security forces used water cannons on January 14 to disperse protesters who were trying to force their way from the Mohamed V Avenue to the Habib Bourguiba's by attacking policemen, TAP reporter eye-witnessed.