Liberia: VP Taylor, Others Ordered to Appear Before Moral and Ethics Committee of the Supreme Court

Monrovia — About 27 Attorneys-At-Law including Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor have been ordered to appear before Moral and Ethics Committee for questioning beginning this Thursday at the Temple of Justice.

The Moral and Ethics Committee is one of two committees set up by the Supreme Court of Liberia to administer its legal exam for 109-Attorneys-At-Law.

Though, VP Taylor was amongst nine Attorneys-At-Law that were granted dispensation for admission to Supreme Court bar, as Counselor-At-Law, but the Moral and Ethics Committee is demanding her appearance along with twenty-six other candidates.

It is unclear why the Court integrity Committee is demanding the appearance of VP Taylor and others, but sources closed to the Committee say that the decision is based on ethics misconduct that might have been carried out by the lawyers in question regarding their applications to the Supreme Court for admission as Counsellors-At-

Law.

Our Judicial Correspondent said that others lawyers to appear are Atty. Losene Bility, Atty. Lafayette Griggs, Atty. Isaac William, Atty. Francis Tuan, Atty. Pape Suah and Atty. Mameita Jabateh-Sirleaf while Eight-five lawyers were excluded by the Moral and Committee not to appear.

Over 100 AttorneysAt-Laws begun writing the Supreme Cpurt Bar Legal Exam this week at the Temple of Justice.

The court recently cleared 118 Attorneys for the test following it's vetting proceeding on December 7, 8 and 9, 2021 but VP Taylor and eight others were granted dispensation as Counselors-At-Law of the Supreme Court Bar thereby preventing them from sitting the court ongoing legal test.

The candidates are seeking for admission to the Supreme Court Bar, after meeting the Court's five years legal requirement consistent with Chapter 17, Section 17.6 of the Judiciary Law of Liberia.