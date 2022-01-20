Liberia: 30 Feared Dead After Armed Robbery, Stampede At Crusade in New Kru Town

Monrovia — At least 30 persons are believed to be dead in New Kru Town during a stampede that occurred during a crusade at the D. Tweh Field.

The crusade was organized by the More Grace International Ministries headed by Abraham Kromah.

The stampede reportedly occurred when some criminals and hooligans in the area attacked the worshipers at the jam-packed crusade with machetes and other deadly weapons, resulting into tension and a big rush to escape.

Those who died include 17 women, 11 children and three men.

More details to follow soon