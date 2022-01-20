Liberia: Prosecutors Seeks Evidence From ANC's Alexander Cummings - Says It's Vital for His Prosecution

Monrovia — Prosecuting lawyers have filed an application before the Monrovia City Court seeking evidence from Alternative National Congress' Political Leader, Alexander Cummings, in order to prosecute him and his officials.

Solicitor General, Cllr. Syrenius Cephus on Wednesday told the Court that Mr. Cummings is possession of the original Framework Document of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) which is vital for them to prove their case against the him and other executives of the party.

Cllr. Cephus cited Chapter 17, Section 17.3 of the Criminal Procedure Law as his reliance to the Court grant said application.

Resisting prosecuting lawyers' request, defense lawyer, Cllr. Abraham Sillah said the submission to the Court is strange. According to him, it is against Liberia's jurisdiction for the defendant to provide evidence against themselves.

Cllr. Sillah claimed that since his clients pleaded to their criminal writ, the burden proof remains on the state lawyers until the conclusion of the matter.

The ANC Political Leader's legal team cited Chapter 3, Article 21 (h) of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia.

Our Judicial Correspondent said following both legal teams' claims and counterclaims, Judge Jomah Jallah reserved pending notice of assignment as provided by law.

The government is prosecuting the ANC Political Leader Alexander Cumming and two of his his top officials, Senator Daniel Naatehn, Chairman of the party and Atty. Alloysius Toe, Secretary General at the Monrovia City Court for allegedly tempering with the Collaborating Political Parties' framework documents when the Political leader where serving as Chairman in 2021, following a complaint from All Liberian Party Political Leader Benoni Urey.

The prosecution requests comes when supporters of Cummings have been calling for a fair trial of their political leader, noting that the case is turning political rather than being fair and speedy.