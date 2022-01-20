Tanzania: CCM Top Organ Meets Today

RULING party CCM Chairperson President Samia Suluhu Hassan will today preside over the party's Central Committee (CC) meeting in Dodoma.

The meeting which will be held at the party's headquarters was slated for January 18, but according to the CCM Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Mr Shaka Hamdu it was rescheduled for today.

Without giving more details about the meeting, said that all necessary preparations have been completed.

A statement issued on Wednesday Mr Hamdu said the meeting is part of CCM's January national sessions.

He said the CC meeting will be preceded by the party National Executive Committee (NEC) Secretariat session.

The CCM top organ's meeting is being held amid the process of picking a candidate for position of Speaker of the National Assembly.

This comes after resignation of former Speaker Job Ndugai, who served in the position for six years.

Analysts have it that among other things, the meeting is expected to discuss the names of candidates to fill the vacant seat.

CCM started the process since January 10 this year, by issuing nomination forms to its qualified candidates.

According to the party, the forms were available from January 10th to 15th this year in Zanzibar and at the CCM sub-office at Lumumba in Dar es Salaam, as well as the party's head office in Dodoma, with aspirants paying 1m/- for each form.

Mr Hamdu told journalists last week that, the procedures will be followed in electing a new Speaker is clear in articles: 84 (1) and 84 (8), of the United Republic of Tanzania Constitution which stipulates that the Speaker shall be elected from members of parliament or a person with the required qualifications.

Equally, he informed journalists that from 17th this month, the Secretariat of the party National Executive Committee (NEC) is expected to have a session to discuss the names of the applicants and submit them to the CCM Central Committee for vetting and selection.

More than 70 aspirants have collected nominations forms through the ruling party CCM in a bid to fill the vacant seat of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

One nomination form was, however, not returned and of the 71 aspirants, 60 are men and eleven are women.

Several contenders are being touted as frontrunners to succeed Kongwa Member of Parliament (MP), Job Ndugai who resigned on January 6 amid piling pressure from the ruling party loyalists after his remarks over the nation's public borrowing.

Deputy Assembly Speaker, Dr Tulia Ackson, Members of Parliament, former cabinet ministers and university students made the decision to seek the party's endorsement.

Others in the race for the party's nomination are former Pan-African Parliament vice-president Stephen Masele, former Attorney General Andrew Chenge, and former CCM Women's Wing Chairperson Sophia Simba.

Others who picked forms at the ruling party's Dodoma and Lumumba offices included Esther Makazi, Mohamed Mmanga, Ndurumah Majembe, Godwin Maimu and Johnson Japheth.

The list also includes: Ezekiel Maige, Emmanuel Mng'arwe, Azizi Mussa, Onyango Otieno, Dotto Mgasa, Prof Edson Lubua, Fikiria Said, Dr Itikija Mwanga, Peter Njemu, Mariam Koja, Joseph Anania, Samuel Xsaday, Arnold Peter and Joseph Sabuka.

Others were Mussa Azzan Zungu, Goodluck Ole Medeye, Joseph Msukuma, Merkion Ndosi, Godwin Kunambi, Ambwene Kajula, Rahim Rashid Ismail, Alex Mwita, Semistocles Rwegasira pamoja and Gragrey Nyalohala.

The list also included Simon Ngatunga, Tumsifu Mwasamale, Zahoro Hanuna, George Nangale, Barua Mwakilanga and Patrick Lubano.

Announcing the process of getting a new speaker on January, CCM secretary of Ideology and Publicity Shaka Hamidu Shaka, said the final pick for Speaker will be made by the party's top decision-making organ chaired by President Samia "From January 21 to 30, CCM MPs will vote for a candidate who will stand in parliament to be elected as next Speaker of the National Assembly," he said.

The election of the Speaker will be the first order of business when Parliament resumes its next session in Dodoma in next month.