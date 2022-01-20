Tanzania: Jafo Directs Councils to Allocate Environmental Budget

MINISTER of State, Vice President Office (Union and Environment) Dr Selemani Jafo has directed councils in the country to allocate sufficient budget for environmental conservation and management.

Dr Jafo issued the directives on Tuesday during his working tour to inspect various environmental activities in Moshi Municipality, Kilimanjaro Region.

During his tour of various groups dealing with tree nurseries, the minister expressed satisfaction with how the people were actively involved in pushing the environmental agenda forward.

He called upon the councils in the country to use the groups on issues related to environmental conservation a move that will help them to get seedlings for planting in their institutions and other areas.

Dr Jafo further said that, if the councils will collaborate with the groups by allocating budget for them it will be one of the ways of addressing the shortage of seedlings.

"If we empower these groups they will get capital for planting more seedlings which will enable the government to purchase them from the groups and plant in their institutions," he said.

Presenting the report on environmental status, Moshi Municipal Environmental Officer Ms Benedicta Mtei said the municipal has 52 private blocks and groups engaging in seedling planting.

She noted that the municipal has no tree blocks but it focuses on creating awareness and encourage members of the groups to use various techniques of obtaining revenue through seedling planting.

Ms Mtei detailed that the groups plant almost 1.5 million seedlings including fruits, shades which are being sold to various institutions and individuals.

Earlier, the minister toured Kilimanjaro National Park (KINAPA) where he commended them for efforts being taken to conserve environment.

He encouraged various stakeholders to support the efforts of conserving the area by avoiding cutting down trees.

The minister said the campaign of planting 1.5 trees in every district in the country which involves students will also help to protect the national park and save the country from the effects of climate change.