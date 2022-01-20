Tanzania, Uganda Strengthen Cooperation

THE fourth session of the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) between Uganda and Tanzania convened in Kampala, on Wednesday with emphasis placed on deliberating and evaluating various issues of implementing the agreed areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Some of the areas were cited as politics and diplomacy, defence and security, finance and economy, energy, information and communication and agriculture.

The list also included infrastructure development, education and training, industry, trade and investment, tourism, agriculture and fisheries, water and environment and health.

The one-day meeting was opened by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Ambassador Liberata Mulamula and Uganda's Minister of Foreign Affairs General Jeje Odongo.

Opening the conference, Amb Mulamula expressed confidence with the deliberations, which aimed at benefiting the two nations in line with establishing new areas of cooperation after reaching agreement.

"It should also be noted that both governments are committed to ensuring that trade barriers are resolved and this is done regularly at our level of implementation and decision-making," said Amb Mulamula.

She revealed that through the Head of State visits of the two countries, President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, various trade related challenges were resolved to promote and enhance the balance of trade between Tanzania and Uganda.

Besides, the Minister acknowledged the warm welcome her delegation received from the people of Uganda.

Her delegation comprised the Minister of Defence and National Service Dr Stergomena Tax, the Deputy Minister for Works and Transport Eng Geodfrey Kasekenya, the Deputy Minister for Investment, Industry and Trade Mr Exaud Kigahe, Deputy Minister for Agriculture Mr Antony Mavunde and Deputy Minister for Energy Mr Steven Byabato.

On his part, General Odongo disclosed that several agreements will be signed in the various sectors of cooperation aimed at opening up new areas of cooperation in order to further strengthen cooperation, and use the opportunities available for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

Similarly, the meeting will deliberate on the state of implementation of strategic projects being executed by the two countries, including the modern Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) which is currently being undertaken by Tanzania.

"The state-of-the-art railway will reduce travel costs for East African countries in parallel with connecting countries in the region and reducing trade costs", said General Odongo.

The two ministers called upon the responsible sectors of cooperation to timely resolve and implement all issues governing the sectors for economic prosperity as well as improve the lives of many people of the two countries.