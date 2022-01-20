Tanzania: Address Social Conflicts That Lead to Killings - Cwhrdt

THE Coalition for Women Human Rights Defenders of Tanzania (CWHRDT) has called on women and child protection committees to work together to identify social conflicts that could lead to killings.

Such incidents have been a threat to lives of women and children, therefore the committees can provide early warning to responsible persons in order to prevent further harm.

This was stated recently in Dar es Salaam by CWHRDT Coordinator, Ms Hilda Dadu, who said that religious leaders have an important role to play in preventing such incidents.

"Domestic violence in society doesn't start overnight, so if the committees and counsellors would properly fulfil their responsibilities, the killings of women and children will be contained.

"Spiritual leaders have a great role to play to educate their believers and make early interventions in social conflicts that could endanger lives of their followers," said Ms Dadu.

She added that as community leaders they could quickly address problems in the community by providing appropriate counselling and refer people to mental health professionals or other state agencies for further assistance.

Meanwhile, Ms Dadu advised the government to provide mental health education from the grassroots level, a move which may help people deal with their stress before causing harm to others.

She further called on all government agencies to implement the constitution and policies for protecting people and their properties by providing full protection to women from killings.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Dadu said killings of women in recent days have been increasing, citing a recent incident where Mirembe Hospital employee, Rufina Komba was stabbed to death by her husband in Dodoma Region.

In another incident, a 17-year-old Betila Lucas was killed by her husband in Dodoma and a Butiama woman in Mara Region has had her genitals cut off by her husband.

"These incidents have occurred within a short period of time and are perpetrated by close relatives or spouses," said Ms Dadu.

She thanked the government for setting up gender desks in various government departments, specifically designed to deal with gender-based violence, when they are reported to police stations or of government institutions within the ministry.

Tanzania is one of the countries that has ratified the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (1948) b) Convention on the Elimination of All forms of Violence Against Women (1979).

In addition, Tanzania adopted the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1945) and incorporated them into the country's 1977 constitution.