Tanzania: Simba Seek Solace in Mtibwa Tie

TRICKY Manungu Complex is the next battlefield picked to host Simba against hosts Mtibwa Sugar this weekend.

Premier League holders Simba have intensified drill for the tough NBC Premier League match after humiliating 1-0 away loss to Mbeya City at Sokoine Stadoum in Mbeya on Monday.

Now the pride restoration campaign goes to Manungu Complex, in Turiani, Morogoro on Saturday, according to the league fixture.

The Msimbazi Street Reds will march into the game with heads down after losing their previous encounter, hence; they need to get back to winning ways as the title marathon continues to boil on.

It was Simba's first loss of the campaign and they have three key matches lined up before the end of this month since after facing Mtibwa Sugar, they will proceed to take on struggling side Kagera Sugar on January 26th, this year.

The Kagera Sugar game was initially planned on December 18th but was postponed after most of Simba players were diagnosed with severe flu few hours before the kickoff.

Thereafter, Simba will retreat to Dar es Salaam to host the First League side, Dar City in the fourth round of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) between January 28th and 30th, 2022.

All these games are essential for Simba and a challenge to their Spanish coach Pablo Franco who will be compelled to make several meaningful rotations in his team so as to confidently approach their opponents.

Midfield maestro Clatous Chama is yet to be featured to make his reunion debt for the Msimbazi street giants perhaps by Saturday, he will have the required match fitness to help his side win the game.

His return to the Premier League has been wholeheartedly welcomed by Simba fans as they are aware about his abilities and this season, the defending champions have been missing a player of Chama caliber since his departure.

On the other hand, Mtibwa Sugar who are slowly uplifting themselves in the league standings following unconvincing start that saw them reshuffling their technical bench for several times, are likely to pose problems to Simba, as they will take the game as a battle for survival.

They have recently appointed Salum Mayanga as the team's new trainer whose first game in charge was a 1-1 away draw with Ruvu Shooting at Mabatini Stadium in Coast Region.

He will, therefore, be eager to collect his first three points at the helm of the club from the reining champs and here is where the real beauty of the game will be centered.

Meanwhile, the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) yesterday issued a statement approving the Manungu Complex to host the Premier League matches after being satisfied with facelift works already done there.

The statement further declared that the board's licensing committee is continuing inspecting other league's hosting venues across the country and those whose pitch are unfit will be suspended indefinitely.