Nigeria: Delta Donates Five Armoured Carriers to Army, Police

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Wednesday handed over five Armoured Personnel Carriers to the 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army and the police in the state to strengthen their operations.

Mr Okowa presented the vehicles shortly after the State Security Council meeting held at the Government House, Asaba.

He said that three of the security vehicles were for the army, while two were for the police.

He expressed appreciation to the various security agencies in the state for the security and peace in the state.

According to Mr Okowa, the various security commands have been doing so well to keep Delta peaceful.

He expressed hope that the state government's gesture would add up to the vehicular needs that will enable them carry out their operations.

"We have just risen from a Security Council Meeting where we discussed a lot of issues concerning the security of the state.

"And we also expressed our appreciations to the various commands for the work that they have been doing to consolidate the peace that we have in our state.

"In furtherance of the various logistic provisions for the army and the police, this afternoon, we are handing over two Armoured Personnel Carriers specially built for the army.

"One had also been previously delivered to the army making it three for the 63 Brigade and two had earlier been delivered to the police, making it a total of five Armoured Personnel Carriers.

"So, we are glad that at this point in time in this early part of the year, that the remaining two to the 63 Brigade have been delivered.

"We do hope that in the course of the year, we will be in a position to also provide other logistic needs for the various commands.

"They have been doing so well to keep Delta peaceful and we are very grateful and we hope that this will add up to the vehicular needs that will enable them carry out their operations," he said.

The highpoint of the ceremony was the handing over of keys of vehicles for the Army to the 63 Brigade Commander, Abdulrahman Idris, a brigadier general, and to the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ari.

(NAN)