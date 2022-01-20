Nigeria: Tinubu Apologises Over Statement On Expired PVC

20 January 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The statement, however, explained that Mr Tinubu used the word 'expire' instead of saying the "cards may have to be updated or revalidated ".

A former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, has apologised for suggesting to a delegation of APC women that their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) may have expired.

Mr Tinubu, an APC presidential aspirant, gave the apology in a statement by his Media Aide, Tunde Rahman, on Thursday in Lagos.

It would be recalled that while addressing a delegation of women from Lagos at the APC's Women Conference in Abuja on Tuesday, Mr Tinubu asked them to check the status of their PVC.

He had said this was to make sure that their cards had not expired.

"Immediately upon being apprised of this, Tinubu apologised for the incorrect statement and felt sorry for any confusion it may have caused."

Mr Tinubu commended INEC for working toward free and fair electoral process and stressed the need for Nigerians to fully participate in elections to strengthen democracy.

He, therefore, urged the women to continue to mobilise voters to update their PVCs.

Mr Tinubu also urged them to mobilise at the grassroots levels so that elections reflected the sovereign will of all the people for a true democracy to be established.

He urged the women to review their voting details with INEC to ensure that they were updated before the forthcoming elections.

"The gap between those who registered for elections and those who usually turned up to pick their PVCs is wide. Such constitutes a serious challenge, which may impede the growth of our democracy," he said.

(NAN)

