Liberia: The Board of the U.S.-Based Change Agent Network Suspends Founder, Eric Wowoh, Over Multiple Allegations of Sexual Abuse

Monrovia — Eric Wowoh, Founder and Executive Director of the Change Agent Network (CAN) has been suspended indefinitely due to multitude of sexual abuse allegations and mismanagement of donors' funds.

The Board of the Change Agent Network, a 501 (c) 3 United States based organization registered in Dallas, TX., made the statement that multiple allegations of abuse were at some of the institutions; Alexandria A. Andrews Academy (AAA) in Gbarnga, Bong County, Liberia and Heart of Grace in Johnsonville. The Board concluded that the entire CAN institution is contaminated with gross sexual violation and abuse of power from teachers and principals under the jurisdiction of the executive director, Eric Wowoh.

Mr. Wowoh was also accused by students of the aforementioned violations. Hence, there was evidence of sexual contact between a student and 3 employees of the AAA school which was turned over to the Bong County Board of Education.

The CAN Board of Directors consists of an all-American representation, with lack of respect, empathy and urgency to demand justice for victimized students who have courageously shared their stories of abuse and sexual violations. It is baffling and disappointing to learn that the organization who serves ordinary Liberian students does not have a Liberian representation as a board member, impacting slow response to the voices of students. The board members include: Charice Thomas, Hal Langford, and Pdg Bill Dendy.

FrontPageAfrica can confirm that the Board will be contracting an independent investigation team based in Liberia to solidify the integrity of this Christian-based philanthropy institution in the areas of student welfare, employee conduct, finances and school operation.

Furthermore, due to the allegations that have been made and to ensure an unbiased investigation, Eric Wowoh, CAN Founder and Executive Director, has been suspended by the Board and will reside in the US until an independent investigation has been conducted. The Board is in the process of securing the US and Liberia bank accounts and will be managing all funds until further notice.

The three employees at the Alexandria A. Andrews Academy AAA school have been dismissed and will not have any further involvement with the institution. To ensure children are protected, the institution is installing women principals at all CAN operated schools and instituting a code of conduct signed by all CAN employees. Currently, they are establishing an Advisory Board at each school to provide oversight and adherence.