Liberia: Vice President Howard-Taylor Addresses the National Progressives Women Conference

Monrovia — The Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Jewel Howard-Taylor, has addressed the first-ever National Progressives Women's Conference under the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the Abuja International Conference Center, in Abuja, Nigeria.

Serving as Keynote Speaker at Conference attended by more than 50,000 women across the 36 States of Nigeria, Madam Vice President relished the opportunity to share experiences and provide perspectives on the topic: "Women Political Leaders: Leveraging Networks to transform Nigeria."

In her splendid presentation, the Liberian first female Vice President intimated that the conference is unprecedented and an indication of a new paradigm shift in the vision of internal Governance of Political parties and a more significant consideration that Nigeria is the undisputed leader of the West Africa sub-region.

She applauded the leadership of the All Progressives Congress for being sensitive to the democratic dispensation of our time, highlighting the necessity to involve women in the planning of strategies as Nigeria and other African Nations prepare for National Elections in 2023.

Madam Howard-Taylor then cautioned the leadership of the APC to maximize the potential and vigorously engage the approximately 125 million women of Nigeria at home and abroad if they must retain power in 2023.

VP Howard-Taylor further argued that Women hold the power of the Votes across the African continent and must be included at all levels of National leadership; urging that women must form the core of the APC winning strategy, not only for their full participation but also for their full inclusion in the Mobilization, Recruitment, and elections to various positions throughout the electoral framework.

Vice President Howard-Taylor, therefore, called on the Women of the APC to come together in all their brilliance and capabilities to begin to speak with ONE VOICE and collectively push for greater participation at all levels.

She indicated that Women are now cognizant of the power in their sheer numbers across Nigeria; and bring to bear the fact that they make up more than 50 percent of the population and hold in their hands 50 percent of the vision, stamina, capabilities, and abilities to make their Nations great across the globe.

Several State Governors attended the Progressive Women's Conference, Senators, Diplomats, and significant women State actors to include Her Excellency Aisha Buhari, First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency Mai Mala Buni, Chief Patron of the National Progressive Women's Conference, Her Excellency Dr. Hajiya Ramatu Tijani Aliya, Minister of State of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, amongst others.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of the two major political parties in Nigeria and the governing party of Nigeria.

It was founded on February 6, 2013, and its current Standard Bearer is His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.