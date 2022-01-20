Ghana: FBN Bank Engage in Health Walk

FBN Bank Ghana on Saturday engaged in a health walk to commemorate the opening of its new branch at Atomic in the Ga East district.

The walk, involving staff of the bank, started from Madina Atomic and ended at Opeibea House and offered participants an opportunity to exercise to stay healthy.

It was led by the Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante and was under the theme "Setting the tone for the year."

Speaking to the Times Sports after the event,Mr. Victor Yaw Asante said the exercise was meant to announce the opening of the branch and its unique products to the people of Ghana.

"The target for the year is to grow our market shares. We want to be a step ahead of where we are now.We have invested in technology and people and will not stop developing and investing."

Mr. Asante urged clients that FBN Bank have invested in the digital space to make their clients feel convenient when using their products.

He stated that achieving this target required and healthy and physically strong members of staff to carry that agenda.

"Physical exercise is very important in getting the best out of our staff. It will position them well to respond to the appropriate concerns expressed by the clients."