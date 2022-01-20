Ghana: Bechem United Coach Unhappy With State of El-Wak Pitch

20 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Head Coach of Bechem United, Kassim Ocansey Mingle has condemned the state of the El Wak Stadium pitch, saying that it is not good enough to host Ghana Premier League (GPL) games.

"It is a very horrible pitch. I don't understand why we were made to play on such a poor pitch. It makes it very difficult to put passes together."

Coach Ocansey said this after guiding his side to hold Legon Cities to a goalless encounter in their match day 13 match on Monday.

Coach Ocansey Mingle questioned why a team would abandon the Accra Sports Stadium which has a better playing pitch for the El-Wak Stadium which has surprisingly been approved.

"This pitch is not good enough to host a Ghana Premier League or lower division games because it can hurt players and end their careers prematurely."

He called on the Club Licensing Board to take a second look at the decision to allow games to be played there.

"The stands in the stadium are in a deplorable state and if care is not taken, a disaster may occur if the venue remains in use and nothing is done about it."

