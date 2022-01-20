Ghana: Absa Bank Managing Director Engages Customers

The Managing Director of Absa Bank, Abena Osei-Poku, has begun a series of engagements with the customers of the bank.

The move, according to the bank, was to bring banking closer to the doorstep of customers and clients and also know their challenges and concerns for redress.

"With 2022 already halfway through its first month, Mrs Osei-Poku has engaged a diversity of the bank's clientele base on how their year has started and how to better map out the most effective strategies to closely engage and support them throughout the year," a statement issued by Absa Bank and copied to the Ghanaian Times yesterday, said.

The statement said the visit also formed part of Mrs Osei-Poku'scommitment to serve customers and clients better in 2022 as she did in in 2021.

As part of the programme, the statement said MrsOsei-Poku, last week visited some of the bank's customers in the heart of Kantamanto market in Accra, to interact and spend some time with them as they went about their business.

It said the clients traded in a range of different products and services, including building materials, health and safety equipment, childcare products and electrical appliances.

It said the conversations with the clients and customers were interesting and thought-provoking.

"They drifted towards familiar areas of access to manageable financing, a convenient operating environment and progressive business growth. Abena was grateful for their consistency and loyalty in pushing Absa Bank to go beyond the limit in meeting their needs. She assured them that the bank will continue to adopt effective measures to take feedback and serve them even better," the statement said.

According to the bank, customers want quality, value, convenience, reliability and efficient support, stressing "These are among a plethora of expectations that most individuals, businesses, and corporations want from their banks."

The statement said "in a world, where the pace of growth and transformation are being orchestrated by digital technology, banks are under pressure to rise above the occasion and deliver value consistently."

Commenting on the engagement, Abena Osei-Poku said "At Absa Bank, we are obsessed with going the extra mile to understand our clients and customers, their challenges and how to empower them to operate sustainably. Today I have had a great time with some of them. I have listened to their concerns, gauged the nature of the business environment and the opportunities available, in order to support them in bringing their possibilities to life. We recognize our role as an enabler in Ghana's overall growth and it is a mandate we fully embrace."

She said there were a lot of things to be excited about as a customer or client of Absa Bank this year and the coming years.

First, Mrs Osei-Poku said Absa Bank would be celebrating its second-year anniversary as a fully-fledged subsidiary of Absa Group in Ghana in February and the second was the construction of the Absa Bank new Head Office, which was a demonstration of the bank's long-term commitment to the economic sustainability and development of Ghana.