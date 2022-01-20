Nigeria/Ghana: Hockey - Ghana, Nigeria Clash Today

Ghana's male hockey team, the Black Sticks, will face Nigeria in a tough group match at 7pm at the Theodosia Okoh Stadium in the ongoing Africa Hockey Nations Cup.

The Black Sticks will be in search of their first win after a 1-1 draw with Uganda on match day one and suffered a painful 0-1 defeat to Egypt.

Nigeria produced a scintillating performance to demolish Uganda 13-0 in their second game following their 2-4 defeat to Egypt in their opener.

In the female division, it was all smiles for Ghana when they had a walk over Kenya in their second group game at the same venue on Tuesday.

The Black Sticks were awarded the three points and five goals to boost their chances of progressing to the next stage of the tournament.

However, they face a tough task against Zambia in their third group game today at 3pm, a victory ensures their progress to the next stage.