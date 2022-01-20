Ghana: AMA Boss Tours Six Schools to Observe 'My First Day At School'

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra Municipal Area, Mrs Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, on Tuesday welcomed Kindergarten and primary one pupils to school.

The MCE, who visited some public schools as part of activities by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to observe "My First Day at School", an annual initiative adopted by government, distributed stationery, drinks and biscuits to the school children.

He visited the Police Depot Cluster of schools, Kaneshie Kingsway 3 Basic School, St Joseph Anglican Basic School, Kitson Mills Basic School, Bishop Girls Basic School and Nii Kojo Basic School.

Mrs Sackey advised the school children to frequently wear nose mask, wash hands under running water, sanitise their hands and observe social distancing.

She appealed to school heads to ensure that school children observed the COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of the disease.

Mrs Sackey urged teachers to put up their best and help school children pass their examinations.

She said the assembly would tackle challenges such as limited classroom space and inadequate educational materials.

Mrs Sackey said she was pleased with the number of pupils enrolled into Kindergarten and Primary one in the schools, but appealed to parents to ensure that their children remained in the classroom.

She said in view of the introduction of the free education policy by the government, parents have no excuse to not enroll their children in school.

Mrs Sackey thanked teachers and circuit supervisors in the municipality for making this year's "First Day at School" successful.

The Director of Police Education Directorate, Chief Superintendent Henry Amankwaatia, who accompanied Mrs Sackey to the Police Depot Cluster of schools thanked telecommunication giant, MTN, for building 24 unit classroom and 16 offices for the cluster of schools.