Ghana: Paramout Chief of Chiana Calls for Separate District

Chiana — The chiefs and people of the Chiana Traditional Area, in the Upper East Region,have celebrated the Fao festival with a renewed call on the government to create a separate district for the area.

The Paramount Chief of the area, Pe Detundini Adiali Ayagitam III, reiterated the call at the celebration of the festival on Tuesday.

The traditional area currently forms part of the administrative area of the Kassena-Nankana West District with its capital at Paga.

Pe Detundini Adiali Ayagitam expressed worry that the people travel long distances from the west through the Builsa North Municipality and the Kassena-NankanaMunicipality, to Paga.

"One big issue that is central to the development and prosperity we need is self-governance. We have been agitating for a separate district for the west zone for years now. Year after year, we keep on repeating this request."

The chief said "As we celebrate this year's Fao festival, we once again want to reiterate our request for the creation of a separate administration for the area."

Speaking on the theme of the festival: "Building one Chiana, Strengthening our Structures for Development and Prosperity," Pe Detundini Adiali Ayagitam urged

government to rehabilitate the Chuchuliga-Tumu Road to facilitate economic activities.

He also appealed to the authorities to tackle the conflict in Bawku and land dispute between the Doba and Kandiga communities.

Pe Detundini Adiali Ayagitam, who is also president of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs said "These conflicts need speedy resolution to enable the needed development to take place. We cannot continue to live with conflicts in our region. I would, therefore, appeal to all in the conflict zone to see the need to allow law and order to prevail".

He also appealed to the government to as a matter of urgency expedite action on the construction of the airport in the region to facilitate socio-economic development.

The festival, which is celebrated annually, seeks to thank the gods of the area for a successful farming season and to appease them for wrongs committed against them during the year.