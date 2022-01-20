Ghana: W/R X-Country On Saturday

Essipun — The Western Regional Sports Directorate of the National Sports Authority (NSA), says this year's regional cross-country competition will be held at the Essipun Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The event, which forms part of the region's preparations for the national cross-country race, is on the theme 'Running towards the 2023 Africa Games.'

In all, it will attract 168 participants from the various districts.

The race will start from the Gyandu Park through the Edward Acquah road, Fish Roundabout, WAEC Roundabout, Lands Roundabout, Lands Loop, Ridge Street, Location roundabout, Briscoe Avenue, W .Ofori Atta Road and end at the Essipun Stadium.

The Western Regional Sports Director, Joseph Alabi Borteytold the Times Sports that all 14 districts and municipalities are expected to present 12 athletes each comprising of six males and six females to participate in the event.

He said six best athletes in both divisions, would be selected for amonth-long camp to prepare for the National Cross -Country competition.

The 2022 National Cross Country will be held at AkimOda in the Eastern Region from February 17-19.