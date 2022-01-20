Kenya: City Hall Hopeful Richard Ngatia Mobilizes Nairobi Residents to Register as Voters

20 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) President Richard Ngatia, who is eyeing the Nairobi governorship on an Azimio la Umoja Movement ticket, has embarked on a voter registration mobilization drive across the city county's seventeen constituencies.

Ngatia's caravan branded in Azimio colours, an ODM-led alliance, traversed various sub-counties on Wednesday rallying city residents to enlist as voters ahead of August 9, 2022General Election.

His tour came a day after Governor Ann Kananu, who has also declared her interest in recapturing the seat, and ODM leader Raila Odinga presided over a similar exercise at City Hall.

Ngatia said it was possible Nairobi to register at least 250,000 new voters.

"Let's come out and register in large numbers, this is the only way we can make a difference," said Ngatia.

He has been holding a series of grass root meetings across the county since the beginning of the year, ahead of his official gubernatorial bid launch in February, at the Nyayo stadium.

Ngatia has so far met with a section of Nairobi County Assembly members, business people, and several women and youth groups.

"I have been meeting various groups daily because I want to listen to all the issues Nairobi residents have before officially launching my bid and manifesto," he said.

The Azimio la Umoja ticket in the City Hal race has attracted several candidates including Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi, Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa and businesswoman Ann Kagure.

