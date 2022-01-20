Kenya: Senate Committee Commences Public Hearings on Political Parties Amendment Bill

20 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The Senate Justice Legal Affairs and Human Rights committee on Thursday kicked off a two-day public hearing exercise on the contentious Political Parties Amendment Bill.

The Bill was introduced for the first reading on Tuesday last week and immediately committed to the Senate Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights committee by Speaker Kenneth Lusaka to conduct public participation.

The Senate is slated to convene another Special Sitting on January 25 to consider the Bill that has become the latest battlefront pitting President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement Raila Odinga on one side against Deputy President William Ruto on the other.

It will then proceed to its second reading where members will have the opportunity to debate it.

The Bill, which seeks to establish "a coalition political party" created huge divisions during a debate at the National Assembly.

It was tabled before the Senate for the first reading where Minority Leader James Orengo assured the public of a comprehensive debate before a vote is taken.

