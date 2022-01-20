Kenya: Experts Urge Startups to Opt for Co-Working Spaces in Order to Grow

Nairobi — Real estate managers have urged enterprises, especially startups, to consider coworking spaces to grow their business.

Coworking is an arrangement in which workers of different companies can share a working area with several office amenities at low costs.

Ruth Kinyanjui, the administrator of Jenga Leo, says the model offers countless benefits for businesses seeking growth.

According to the administrator, the arrangement is usually cheaper than getting an office, as costs tend to be shared.

"Coworking spaces are usually ideal for businesses, especially those seeking to cut on costs. The arrangement allows a business to only pay for what they need," Kinyanjui said.

The working model also offers businesses opportunities for networking. Kinyanjui said the arrangement allows people to interact with those they would have otherwise not known.

She added that the arrangement gives businesses access to resources they would have otherwise needed to acquire.

"Coworking is especially useful for people who are starting as it offers amenities that are essential in an office setting but would be impossible to have for a small business, for instance, a boardroom or a conference room."

"Impression is everything, and you do not want to run serious business meetings in hotels when you cannot afford an office. This is where coworking spaces come in."

Kinyanjui also said that coworking spaces offer business owners opportunities for creativity because of working in a larger diverse community.

She explained that the bringing together of different companies means different skills are brought under one roof, enhancing creativity for a business seeking to excel.

The administrator also encouraged businesses to consider the working model, saying it's good for combatting loneliness.

She said that many business owners get lonely working from home, which is a recipe for failure.

"When you work in a space where others are starting just like you, you interact, learn a lot and reduce loneliness."

With specialized designs that prioritize health and well-being both physically and operationally, the flexibility of coworking spaces is being expanded even further. Work-life balance is becoming increasingly important to workers, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. Africa is no exception either.

Jenga Leo is a coworking space based in Nairobi. Apart from the classic basics such as high-speed wifi and air condition, the company offers several facilities, including a Skype and podcasting room and a childcare center.

Others are a yoga studio, gym room, and swimming pool.

"People can benefit from having a place where they can do both their work and take care of their health." said Kinyanjui.