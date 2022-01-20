Kenya: President Kenyatta Bans Scrap Metal Dealings Due to Increased Vandalism

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has banned any exports or dealings in scrap metal until proper guidelines are put in place to regulate the sector.

Speaking during the National Police College during a passing out parade, the Head of State cited increased vandalism of government infrastructure which he described as economic sabotage.

"As of today, we will no longer allow, and we have put a moratorium on the export or the buying or selling of any scrap material until we have put in place proper guidelines that will ensure that material is not coming from the hard-won investments that the Kenyan people have made,"

President Kenyatta stated that tough action will be taken against anyone found culpable of vandalism.

We will not allow you to destroy that which is for the growth and development of our country to benefit a few individuals' pockets. That we will not allow. That is economic sabotage, and the law is very clear on how such people should be dealt with," he said.

More to follow ... .