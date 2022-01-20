Kenya: Thug Shot Dead in Githurai After Botched Robbery, Police Seeking 5 Accomplices

Nairobi — A suspected thug has been shot dead and five accomplices injured following a botched theft in Nairobi's Githurai 44 area.

The six were confronted by police after they accosted a 22-year-old student before stealing from him his mobile phone and Sh10,000 on Wednesday.

The victim, a student at Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology, had just dropped his brother's resume at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital, for consideration for a job before he was attacked.

The incident occurred at 2pm incident according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

"Police officers who were on patrol immediately rushed to the scene after the victim raised alarm, accosting the thugs who took flight to different directions. However, one thug drew a homemade pistol capable of firing and shot at the fast-approaching constables, who immediately dashed down and wasted no time in returning fire, fatally wounding the suspect believed to be the gang's commander," the DCI stated.

The agency said that the suspected thugs had earlier asked the victim to buy them cigarettes and he obliged by giving them Sh100 before attacking him after he left a nearby food kiosk.

Police recovered a mobile phone belonging to the suspect whose body is lying at the city mortuary pending identification.

DCI said its agents had launched a manhunt for the five suspects who fled the scene as they appealed to healthcare centers to be on the lookout for persons with gunshot injuries.

"We are cautioning medical practitioners to report anyone who walks into any medical facility seeking treatment for gunshot injuries," the agency said.