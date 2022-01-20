Sudan: ♦ Sudan - This Week's News in Brief ♦

analysis

'Joint forces' plunder remaining UNAMID assets in North Darfur capital

January 12 - 2022 EL FASHER A group allegedly consisting of members of government forces and former rebels reportedly looted all remaining assets of the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) mission from its former base in the North Darfur capital El Fasher on Monday evening and Tuesday. Some of the plunder is being sold on an 'open market' outside the site. Well-informed sources confirmed the theft of four-wheel drive vehicles, lorries, equipment, and various other devices by a large group of army soldiers, paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), policemen, former rebel combatants, and residents of the city.

Journalist Zamzam Khater described the looted UNAMID base as an open market: "everyone takes what he can carry". She added, "I saw large groups burning buildings and others carrying foundation elements and televisions with forces in uniform and citizens, some of whom pull the broken vehicles with carts."

Sudan closes office of Al Jazeera Live channel

January 16 - 2022 KHARTOUM The Sudanese Ministry of Information and Culture withdrew the license of Al Jazeera Live on Saturday and closed its office in Khartoum. The work permit of reporter Mohamed Omar was withdrawn as well, the Arab satellite channel reported from Doha. Sudanese journalists condemned the move and denounced the growing hostility toward journalists and correspondents, pointing at attempts by regular forces in four-wheel drives to run over reporters covering demonstrations.

Al Jazeera Live has carried liveblog coverage of the ongoing mass protests and civil disobedience across Sudan since the military coup d'état of October 25. The putschists have consistently attempted to limit coverage of the protests by blocking the internet and mobile phone traffic in Sudan. At least 64 demonstrators have been shot dead, fatally wounded by tear gas canisters or excessive blows since the coup.

Sudan mourns killed protesters, enters two-day 'comprehensive strike'

January 19 - 2022 KHARTOUM / NORTHERN STATE / SENNAR / EL GEDAREF Anger and sadness prevailed throughout Sudan after seven demonstrators were killed and more than 100 were wounded during the March of Millions on Monday. The country witnessed an overall quiet on Tuesday as most Sudanese joined the two-day campaign of civil disobedience called for by the resistance committees. A number of cities witnessed protests against the "January 17 massacre".

Seven killed, 100+ injured in Sudan protest crackdown

January 18 - 2022 KHARTOUM Seven demonstrators were shot dead on Monday, during the January 17 March of Millions bound for the Republican Palace in Khartoum. These deaths sparked a call from the Executive Office to the Forces for Freedom and Change (FCC), to launch a comprehensive two-day campaign of civil disobedience to condemn the massacre.

Sudanese newspaper ceases publication because of press curbs

January 17 - 2022 KHARTOUM The Sudanese newspaper El Hadatha announced that it will cease publication because of the increasing suppression of the media. The US Embassy in Khartoum denounced the closure of the Al Jazeera Live channel by the Ministry of Information.

Sudan Health Ministry reports 447 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

January 17 - 2022 KHARTOUM The Sudanese Ministry of Health reported that 447 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country on Sunday. Five patients died.

Protesting farmers in Sudan's Northern State increase their demands

January 14 - 2022 EL GOLID / MEROWE Protesters in Sudan's Northern State continued to block the highway that connects Egypt and Sudan for the fifth consecutive day in protest against increasing electricity prices, despite the government's promise to freeze electricity prices.

Protester killed as forces violently crack down on Sudan protests

January 14 - 2022 KHARTOUM / KHARTOUM NORTH / OMDURMAN A young protester died after he was shot in the abdomen by security forces during the latest Marches of the Millions. Dozens of protesters were wounded during demonstration all over Sudan.

Sudanese journalists assaulted, detained during yesterday's Marches of the Millions

January 14 - 2022 KHARTOUM Security forces stormed the headquarters of the Al Araby satellite TV channel in Khartoum and detained correspondent Islam Saleh, cameraman Wael El Hasan, and some of their colleagues when they were covering new Marches of the Millions in Khartoum.

South Kordofan lawlessness: Two farmers killed in Nuba Mountains

January 14 - 2022 ABU JUBEIHA / ABU KERSHOLA / DALAMI The Sudanese Human Rights and Development Organisation (HUDO) recently reported the killing of two farmers in two separate incidents in Abu Jubeiha in South Kordofan in end December.

Darfur killings, attacks, robberies continue with impunity

January 13 - 2022 TUR / KABKABIYA / KUTUM / SARAF OMRA / AZERNI An 18-year-old secondary school student was killed in Central Darfur this week. The driver of a passenger vehicle was killed in North Darfur. In neighbouring Kutum, the police station was torched. Various armed robberies were reported and people living east of El Geneina fear new widespread attacks.

Sudan: Mothers of killed protesters demonstrate, new Marches of the Millions today

January 12 - 2022 KHARTOUM / OMDURMAN Mothers of people killed during protest marches organised a vigil in Omdurman. The resistance committees have called for new massive protests against the military rule in the country.