Tunisia: First Case of Florona Disease in Young Man From Medenine

20 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Member of the Scientific Committee to Combat the Coronavirus and virology professor Mahjoub Ouni on Thursday said that a 28-year-old man from Medenine has caught the Florona disease, which is, he explained, a combination of coronavirus and flu and not a new variant of the virus.

This is, he explained, the first case of this disease to be recorded in Tunisia.

Ouni added in a statement to TAP, that genomic sequencing has shown that the young patient is suffering from the Florona disease, pointing out that he is not suffering from serious symptoms as he is vaccinated against COVID-19 and that he is only required to self-quarantine.

He indicated that Florona has the same symptoms as the flu and the coronavirus (headaches, high temperature, joint pains, etc.).

The findings of the research will reveal, Ouni underlined, the degree of seriousness of this disease, which could be particularly dangerous for the unvaccinated and people with chronic diseases.

