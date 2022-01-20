Tunisia: Covid-19 - Closures No Longer in Effect, Quarantine for Those Testing Positive -Higher Education Ministry

Tunis/Tunisia — The Higher Education and Scientific Research Ministry said those who test positive for the coronavirus need to isolate for five days as of Thursday. Closure decisions of classes and facilities are no longer effective.

People testing positive for COVID-19 will be quarantined for 5 days or 7 days if they still show symptoms.

The decisions were announced following a meeting held on Wednesday evening to discuss the recommendations of the Scientific Committee to Combat the Cornavius, said the ministry.