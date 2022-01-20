Tunisia: Covid-19 - Medenine Logs 3 More Deaths and 530 Infections

20 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Three COVID-19 deaths (all unvaccinated) were logged in the past 24 hours in Medenine, taking the death count to 1,281, Preventive Healthcare Director Zayed El Anz told TAP.

530 infections were also reported, pushing the caseload to 39,713.

94 patients are currently hospitalised in the governorate with an occupancy rate of oxygen-supported beds standing at 64% and that of IC beds at 30%.

A sole double-infection case (flu and COVID-19) has been reported in the governorate, the official specified.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X