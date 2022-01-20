Tunisia: Covid-19 - Medenine Logs 3 More Deaths and 530 Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Three COVID-19 deaths (all unvaccinated) were logged in the past 24 hours in Medenine, taking the death count to 1,281, Preventive Healthcare Director Zayed El Anz told TAP.

530 infections were also reported, pushing the caseload to 39,713.

94 patients are currently hospitalised in the governorate with an occupancy rate of oxygen-supported beds standing at 64% and that of IC beds at 30%.

A sole double-infection case (flu and COVID-19) has been reported in the governorate, the official specified.