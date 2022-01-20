Africa: Gambia Face Tunisia Today in Final Group Stage Match

The Gambia will today play against Tunisia in their final match of Group F games at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) staged in Cameroon. To be played at Limbe Stadium in Limbe, both teams will square off at 7 pm.

The Scorpions of Gambia are table-toppers in Group F on the same 4 points with second-placed Mali. The debutants beat fourth-placed Mauritania by a 1-0 in their opening game and drew 1-1 to Mali in the second game.

The Gambia only need one point to secure their first qualification into the last-16 in their maiden appearance to the continent's flagship tournament. They are confident of accomplishing today.

For Tunisia, a win will be the desired result following their 1-0 defeat in the opening game against Mali. They however responded well by trouncing Mauritania 4-0 and they are confident of getting the maximum 3 points to book their spot in the next stage.

A draw for them though would mean they have to wait a little longer to know whether they make it to the next round as one of four best-ranked third-placed sides of the tournament.