Egypt: PM Reviews Plans of New Capital's Art and Culture City

As the completion date of the Art and Culture City project in the New Administrative Capital is drawing near, a designated body must be entrusted with the ideal management and operation of this unique cultural edifice, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said.

Madbouli made the remarks while chairing a meeting on Wednesday to follow up the implementation status of the project and discuss proposed plans for operating and managing the city, which hosts the New Opera House, theatres, the New Egyptian Capitals Museum, an art museum, galleries, cinemas, an open theatre and a library.

Presidential Advisor for Financial Affairs Maj. Gen. Mohamed Amin attended the meeting.

Madbouli also stressed that the city must also under regular maintenance and be operated in the most efficient way to sustain it for future generations.

Meanwhile, Amin said that the project is expected to be 100% complete within one month.

A clear-cut strategy has been developed to attract qualified cadres, Amin added, noting that the city will be operated following state-of-the-art techniques to make it on par with its international peers.

The premier instructed the bodies concerned to draw up the final operation and management proposal in preparation for presenting it to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi who attaches special importance to the new art city.

MENA