Egypt: Mulla - Egypt to Develop 12 Petroleum Ports With Belgian

Petroleum Minister Tarek el Mulla conferred with Belgian Ambassador to Egypt François Cornet d'Elzius and Managing Director of Port of Antwerp Kristof Waterschoot on means to boost cooperation with the port in the field of developing Egyptian petroleum ports, logistic services and training of cadres.

In statements on Thursday, Mulla asserted that the petroleum sector has a distinguished infrastructure including 12 petroleum ports in the different governorates.

Mulla said that preparations are underway for implementing expanded development operations in these ports as they are important part in the national strategy currently implemented in Egypt to transform Egypt to a regional center for trading gas and petroleum.

The Belgian Port of Antwerp is one of the biggest ports around the world and has distinguished expertise in this field, Mulla said.

The previous period witnessed exchanging visits between the work teams in the Belgian port and the Egyptian petroleum ports to discuss the available opportunities between both sides within the framework of memorandums of understanding inked with the EU to cooperate in the field of energy, he said.

The meeting tackled continuous cooperation in the field of training cadres in the different domains and establishing logistic areas in addition to expanding the activities in the field of petrochemical industries, he said.

Meanwhile, Waterschoot asserted the readiness of the port to present all the expertise, technical consultations and administration services within the framework of the efforts of the petroleum sector to develop oil ports.

MENA