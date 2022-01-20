Egypt: PM - Egypt Looks Forward to Cooperating With UN Agencies

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said Egypt is looking forward to cooperating with various UN agencies concerned as part of hosting the COP27 UN Climate Change Conference.

Madbouly said the political leadership is deeply interested in rendering the conference successful in order to come up with the aspired outcome.

This is meant to boost international efforts to face climate change phenomenon, he added.

The premier's remarks were made during talks with Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Executive Secretary of ESCWA Rola Dashti on Wednesday.

Madbouly commended ongoing cooperation between Egypt and ESCWA, with special focus on joint cooperation in preparing a report of financing for national development in Egypt, the first of its kind nationally.

The report highlights ways of financing development in Arab countries to find a sustainable mechanism for financing in the future.

For her part, Dashti said her current visit to Egypt is meant to underline ESCWA's support for Egypt on all fronts.

She added she is seeing a tangible positive development in Egypt, despite current global challenges, noting that this would promote the Egyptian State's efforts aimed at achieving sustainable development at different levels.

Dashti congratulated Egypt on hosting an upcoming session of COP27, slated for November.

She said ESCWA is looking forward to offering all possible forms of support to Egypt in this regard in coordination with other UN organizations concerned.

MENA