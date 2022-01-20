Egypt: PM - Egypt Looks Forward to Cooperating With UN Agencies

20 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said Egypt is looking forward to cooperating with various UN agencies concerned as part of hosting the COP27 UN Climate Change Conference.

Madbouly said the political leadership is deeply interested in rendering the conference successful in order to come up with the aspired outcome.

This is meant to boost international efforts to face climate change phenomenon, he added.

The premier's remarks were made during talks with Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Executive Secretary of ESCWA Rola Dashti on Wednesday.

Madbouly commended ongoing cooperation between Egypt and ESCWA, with special focus on joint cooperation in preparing a report of financing for national development in Egypt, the first of its kind nationally.

The report highlights ways of financing development in Arab countries to find a sustainable mechanism for financing in the future.

For her part, Dashti said her current visit to Egypt is meant to underline ESCWA's support for Egypt on all fronts.

She added she is seeing a tangible positive development in Egypt, despite current global challenges, noting that this would promote the Egyptian State's efforts aimed at achieving sustainable development at different levels.

Dashti congratulated Egypt on hosting an upcoming session of COP27, slated for November.

She said ESCWA is looking forward to offering all possible forms of support to Egypt in this regard in coordination with other UN organizations concerned.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X