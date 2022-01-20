South Africa: Debating the Vaccine Mandate - Critical to Ensure the Public Are Heard

analysis

Although public consultations on mandatory vaccinations are undoubtedly taking place, they are not necessarily broadly representative of the South African public. Unions, religious organisations, and corporate interests, to some extent, represent citizens but they do not represent us all and they do so with their own vested interests in play.

President Ramaphosa has called for public discussion on mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations and has set up a task team to 'undertake broad consultations' on the issue. Ramaphosa has 'left the question open' with the aim of inviting a discussion in the country.

What are we to make of this -- as citizens in a democratic state?

Some have taken up the task: from attempts to clarify the distinction between compulsory and mandatory vaccines to in-depth political and constitutional analysis, the issue is being engaged with across media platforms. But is the government playing its part? Despite promises of broad consultations and speedy reports, the public is yet to hear any formal updates on the consultation process nor has there been any indication of new policy.

While there is much to say on both the issue itself and the delays in the process, we'd like to focus on the prior, and we...