Namibia: Chamber Calls for Non-Monetised Stimulus

Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) chief executive officer Charity Mwiya says the chamber is currently engaging stakeholders on the possibility of a financial bailout for businesses to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She says there is a need for the business sector to consider potential non-monetary interventions which would not strain government expenditure.

"We want to look at stimulus packages that are not money-based.

"The NCCI will work closely with the relevant institutions offering these packages, whether they are commercial banks, social security, government institutions, particularly the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade, to assess the impact and loopholes for businesses to access stimulus packages," Mwiya told Desert Radio 95.3FM yesterday.

She said the chamber would monitor resources to ensure these packages are made available and are revised.

"What is critical is looking at our SME sectors. Some have closed, some have retrenched staff, and others are in the process of closing down. How do we make sure we get attractive packages which are not only focusing on start-ups, but also on businesses which were already in business?" she asked.

Mwiya said they would be considering the suggestions of the business rescue task force to speed up interventions.

She could not divulge more information, but said this involved social security, tax amnesty, and considering members without the finances to get their books in order.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We want to support these SMEs to be tax compliant, get their books in order, and access stimulus packages. We want to bring the central and commercial banks together to find a way to deal with the challenges SMEs face," she said.

Mwiya said for the past 12 quarters, the Namibian economy recorded positive growth only three times, which indicates how vulnerable and struggling Namibian businesses are.

As a result, and with the whole world still facing a pandemic, domestic-induced stimulus packages are the only way, she said.

The NCCI has been one of the business organisations at the forefront of proposing some of the interventions provided by the government, she said.

One of the proposals was a tax amnesty, which will come to an end this month.

In line with this, the chamber is engaging policymakers and the government to heed the calls of its members who feel some proposals should be revised or extended.

Mwiya said Covid-19-related measures and restrictions globally had a negative impact on the economy by slowing down economic activity across all sectors.

This has complicated business operations and has increased the cost of doing business through compliance, additional hygiene measures, and extra staff.

"Lots of businesses were forced to lay off workers. Moreover, measures disrupted the global supply chain, making it difficult to access input and the necessary technology.

"All these factors affected businesses, regardless of their size, even though they were more severe for the small enterprises with no reserves during that time," she said.