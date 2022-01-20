Namibia: Gipf Now Accepts Electronic Funeral Claims

19 January 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) is now accepting completed funeral claims submitted via email.

Funeral claims submitted electronically are acknowledged and processed in the shortest time possible, thus eliminating the need for the claimant to physically be at the GIPF office.

Claims can either be submitted by a human resource practitioner from a GIPF participating employer or the applicable claimant.

Additionally, GIPF requests that claimants submit funeral claims with original certified supporting documents, such as the death certificate, identity document of the deceased and claimant, marriage certificate (if married) and proof of banking particulars of the claimant.

Hilkka Mbako, the manager for client services, says if the deceased was not married (single member), declarations from two independent family members stating their relationship to the deceased and at the same time giving permission to a claimant to claim the funeral benefit within a period of 10 working days, are required.

"The above-mentioned amendment to funeral claims is inspired by the fund's vision to be a leading and model pension fund globally, and by living its service excellence value of delivering right, fast, and humane quality service to all its stakeholders in an innovative, professional, and respectful manner," Mbako notes.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X