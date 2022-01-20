South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Welcomes Positive Reports of Enforcement By Liquor Authority

press release

Today, the Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, welcomes news of enforcement activities carried out by the Western Cape Liquor Authority over the Festive Season to ensure that liquor traders complied with the conditions of their liquor licences.

According to the most recent report covering the period 10 to 16 January 2022, a total of 300 inspections were conducted, with 143 of these inspections focusing specifically on underage drinking. These inspections were conducted in a total of 27 areas across the province, including Bellville, Caledon, Constantia, Delft, Grassy Park, Sea Point and Wolseley.

The WCLA also conducted integrated operations with SAPS and Law Enforcement in Philippi East, Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain.

Minister Fritz said, "300 inspections over a seven-day period equates to roughly 43 inspections a day, and that excellent work rate is fairly consistent with the work rate before and during the Festive Season. This means that while many people were on holiday, Liquor Authority inspectors were out working to ensure their safety. They do this through the important work of ensuring that liquor traders are compliant with the conditions of their licences. I want to thank them for this dedication to their work."

For the week covering 27 December 2021 to 2 January 2022, a total of 316 inspections were conducted, with 122 focused on underage drinking. These inspections resulted in eleven non-compliance cases being submitted for prosecution. These inspections were conducted in a total of 31 areas across the province, with integrated operations being conducted with SAPS and Law Enforcemenet on New Years' Eve in Cape Town and Khayelitsha.

Minister Fritz continued, "I am also furthermore informed that 93% of licence holders have paid the annual renewal fee to ensure that their licences are valid for 2022, and I want to thank these business owners for their commitment to running their business within the rules. Other licence holders have until the end of March 2022 to renew their licences, and I want to encourage them to do so, even though they will now incur penalties. In that light, I want to call on SAPS, once again, to clamp down on illegal liquor traders. These illegal liquor traders do not operate within the confines of the law, and I am convinced that many of the alcohol harms suffered by our society emanates from alcohol consumption at unlicenced outlets. We must clamp down on illegal liquor traders this year!"

Minister Fritz concluded, "I would like to wish all liquor consumers a safe 2022. Act responsibly. We know the rules, and the rules are there for our own good. Don't, for example, get behind the wheel of a car after consuming alcohol. And then I would also like to thank legal liquor traders for operating within the confines of the law, for running their businesses in a responsible manner and creating employment for many people. I want to wish them a successful year. I look forward to working together in the year ahead."