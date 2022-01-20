South Africa: KZN Dam Levels Continue to Increase

20 January 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Water and Sanitation says KwaZulu-Natal dam levels continue to increase week on week and stand at 81.7% - a jump from last week's 78.5%.

This is according to a weekly report on the state of reservoirs issued by the department.

KwaZulu-Natal, like most parts of the country, has seen a lot of rain which means dams in the province have been filling up.

The department's spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, said the increase in dam levels is welcomed, although it did come as a surprise.

"We normally expect rainy weather and therefore filled up dams during February and March as those months are more the rainy ones in the seasons.

"However, we still welcome the water in our dams. We would like to continue to remind South Africans that although dams are full, we must continue to use water sparingly," Ratau said.

The Umgeni Water Supply System is looking healthy at 94.1%, which is a considerable jump from 91.4%.

Inanda dropped by 2% landing at 102.4%, while Midmar remained at 101.5%.

Driel Barrage, Zaaihoek and Bivane were all unchanged at 87.2%, 75.4% and 72.9% respectively.

Woodstock took a dip from 96.1% to land at 95.5%.

Spring Grove passed the 100% mark and is currently at 103.%, while Hazelmere dropped to just above the halfway mark at 53,.% from 65.0% last week.

