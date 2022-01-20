South Africa: The Future of Work - New Approaches for New Times

20 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By University of Pretoria

Universities throughout history have shaped and been shaped by catalytic developments in society, including scientific and technological revolutions, wars, colonialism, globalisation, and pandemics. Currently, the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and the Covid-19 pandemic are having a massive impact on the future of work.

Universities need to play a central role in society and graduate preparedness, ensuring that our students are appropriately skilled for a work world where 85% of the jobs that they enter into have not been invented yet. Given the critical importance of this task, the University of Pretoria will launch its Centre for the Future of Work, which will collaboratively produce transdisciplinary research to advance the knowledge field of the future of work to the benefit of South Africa, Africa, and the rest of the international community.

The University of Pretoria has already made considerable inroads into ascertaining which essential skills need to be developed for our graduates to actualise themselves and function optimally in the workplace, as well as contribute to the developmental aspirations of South Africa and Africa. We have incorporated a rich curriculum which includes fundamental and foundational skills in mathematics, stochastics, programming, electronics, and other STEM-based disciplines, to prepare for an exhilarating landscape...

