South Africa: Charl Kinnear Murder Case - NPA Says More Suspects Will Be Arrested and Charged

19 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Bail was denied to alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack and his co-accused after the Blue Downs Regional Court found that information in the affidavits of investigating officers probing the 2020 assassination of Anti-Gang Unit cop Charl Kinnear was irrefutable.

Applications for bail by Nafiz Modack, suspected of having orchestrated the murder in Bishop Lavis of Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear in September 2020, and that of his co-accused, former AGU Sergeant Ashley Tabisher and Jacques Cronje, were dismissed by Magistrate Deon van der Spuy in the Blue Downs Regional Court on Wednesday.

This brings an end to eight months of legal wrangling in which five interlocutory applications were heard. This litigation also contributed to delays in the finalisation of the bail applications.

Modack is also accused of orchestrating the attempted hit on Cape Town lawyer William Booth in April 2020 and, with murder co-accused, former debt collector Zain Kilian, is alleged to have pinged the cellphones of Kinnear, Booth, alleged underworld figure Mark Lifman, alleged gang bosses Ralph Stanfield and Colin Booysen, City of Cape Town official JP Smith and several police officials.

Dismissing his bail application, Van der Spuy said: "Modack failed to establish grounds that exceptional circumstances did exist which...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

