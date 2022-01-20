South Africa: Convicted Rapist Jeffrey Donson Ousted As Kannaland Mayor

analysis

Kannaland Mayor Jeffrey Donson has been removed from office following a motion of no confidence on Wednesday during a special council sitting.

The motion came via an application signed by a majority of councillors. Donson was removed, along with Deputy Mayor Werner Meshoa and Hyrin Ruiters, the council's representative in the Garden Route District Municipality. Donson, Meshoa and Ruiters all belong to the Independent Civic Organisation of SA (Icosa), which after the 2021 municipal elections governed the municipality via a coalition with the ANC.

Kannaland is a small municipality in the Western Cape. It consists of the towns of Zoar, Calitzdorp and Ladismith.

In July, Kannaland had formal actions instituted against it by Western Cape government Local Government MEC Anton Bredell and Finance MEC David Maynier for failing to pass its required 2021/2022 financial budgets. In November 2021, four senior officials were arrested on fraud charges.

In a statement at the time, the Hawks said the four officials, Hendrick Barnard (director of corporate services), Nigel Delo...