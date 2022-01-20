Namibia: Sour Milk Kills 3

19 January 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

A family from Kongola's Mwanzi village in the Zambezi region lost a grandfather and two children who died on Monday and yesterday respectively after allegedly consuming sour milk and porridge on Sunday.

A 67-year-old man, an 11-year-old girl and a two-year-old died after consuming milk with porridge while two others are hospitalised at the Katima Mulilo Hospital.

According to the Zambezi police spokesperson, Inspector Kisco Sitali, who confirmed the incident, the deceased bought two litres of sour milk from a family member on Saturday, which his wife served with porridge the next day. He said after eating the porridge with milk, the old man, his wife and three children started vomiting.

They were rushed to Okangola clinic and later transferred to the Katima Mulilo Hospital.

The deceased; Fredy Ziezo died on Monday around 06h00, Prenah Matengu also died on Monday around 18h30 while Edgar Ziezo, who is the youngest, died yesterday around 07h00.

The wife and one child are still hospitalised in a critical condition.

Police investigations continue to determine the cause of their deaths.

