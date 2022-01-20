Tunisia: Marine Resources - Prerequisites for Developing Sustainable Blue Economy in Tunisia, According to Ftdes

Tunis/Tunisia — The rational exploitation and preservation of marine resources, the coastline and the health of the marine and coastal domain, the adoption of a social and solidarity-based economy, the sensitisation of the youth to environmental problems and the construction of a deep-water port are, according to a recent study by the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES), the necessary prerequisites for developing a sustainable blue economy in Tunisia.

Hence, for a rational exploitation that preserves marine resources, the study entitled: "The blue component of sustainable development in Tunisia: State of play and outlook," proposes a more intensive control of fishing activity by the competent authorities, to ensure compliance with regulations regarding authorised fishing zones, biological rest periods for the various species, minimum catch size and the use of authorised mesh sizes, etc.

The forum also suggests increasing the number of prospection campaigns to revise the biological rest periods according to the state of exploitation of resources, devising a fishing strategy for each fishing region, reducing the fishing effort exerted on overexploited resources and taking initiatives to declare protected areas where the practice of fishing would be strictly forbidden and others where artificial reefs would be built.

The FTDES furthermore calls for encouraging artisanal fishing, which is less destructive and less energy-consuming, and for undertaking repopulation operations in coastal areas, particularly lagoons, using marine fish fry produced in the hatcheries of research institutions.

It also considers it necessary to ensure regular supervision of fishermen, to encourage them to organise themselves into structures capable of defending their interests and to create a fund to support them in case of need.

// Preservation of the coastline: Regular monitoring recommended//

The forum considers that the management of the coastline must integrate all the components of socio-economic activities and that lagoon environments, which are fragile and subject to ever-increasing anthropic pressures, must be regularly monitored to determine the state of eutrophication in order to devise the appropriate development strategy.

To this end, development projects must protect the public domain and the administration must be very firm in authorising industrial projects, particularly with regard to the direct and indirect impacts of discharges into the surrounding environment. Regular and rigorous controls of the industrial units in operation must be carried out to ensure the fate of the waste and polluting substances discharged.

Besides, intensive marine fish farming organisms must be subject to health control throughout the farming period with bacteriological analyses of water and sediment and regular monitoring of the introduction of exotic and invasive species.

Regular monitoring should also be conducted for at-risk marine areas to detect any type of water pollution (hydrocarbons, heavy metals, etc.).

To mitigate the effects of climate change, the FTDES calls for the replacement of fossil fuels with renewable energy, solar and wind power, and for the use of public transport to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Still with a view to ensuring a sustainable development based on a blue economy, the FTDES study recommends involving citizens and civil society in the preparation of the country's development and planning projects as well as in the monitoring of their execution and in raising the awareness of future generations (schoolchildren, high school students) to environmental problems by introducing teaching curricula dedicated to this purpose and provided by specialists.

Finally, the Forum stresses the need to construct a deep-water port to help create jobs and develop other activities, notably leisure activities, that would create a real tourist and economic dynamic.