Tunisia: Ammonium Nitrate Supply From Goubellat and Gabes Resumes Normal Pace

Tunis/Tunisia — The supply of ammonium nitrate from Goubellat (Beja) and Gabes has resumed its normal pace to ensure the needs of the agricultural season, Tunisian Chemical Group (GCT) Director-General Sadok Soui said during a meeting held on Wednesday with Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Mahmoud Elyes Hamza and Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy Naila Gongi.

104 thousand tonnes of ammonium nitrate were delivered by January 15, 2022, 36 thousand tonnes of which were imported out of 80 thousand tonnes contracted with a Russian company, knowing that the national needs in ammonium nitrate stand at 200 thousand tonnes, he added.

The two ministers pointed to the need to exert further efforts to increase the national production capacity from Gabes and distribute the stored quantities in Goubellat in order to meet the needs of farmers and comply with the schedule set to this end.