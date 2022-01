Tunis/Tunisia — The Kef local committee to combat natural disasters decreed on Thursday a two-week curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. due to the worsening health situation and the high incidence rate.

The number of active virus-carriers in Kef currently stands at 852, Head of Health Programmes at the local health directorate Abdelbaki Jomni said.

113 infections were logged from 425 tests conducted on January 18.