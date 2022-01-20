Tunisia: Judicial Council Says Decree Undermines Constitutional Status of Judiciary

Tunis/Tunisia — The decree amending the Organic Law No. 34 of 2016 and providing for ending the grants and benefits of members of the Supreme Judicial Council (French: CSM) which President Kais Saied promulgated on Wednesday undermines the constitutional status of the judiciary and the council's constitutional building, said Youssef Bouzakher.

The President of the council also told TAP the council said earlier it is fully opposed to introducing changes to the Constitutional status during this state of exception which is designed to avoid the imminent danger threatening State institutions. Yet, the council had never been dubbed an "imminent danger to State institutions

Notwithstanding this decree, Bouzakher. added, the council members will continue to fully discharge their mission in line with Tunisia's constitution and the constitutional oath. There is fear the council's constitutional status and building could be undermined as a constitutional authority with financial and administrative autonomy.

The President of the Supreme Judicial Council said advantages were granted under a regulatory decision pursuant to a piece od legislation adopted by the parliament with a majority of 150 votes. Its coming into effect was

was not problematic then for the government or the Prersidency of the Republic.

The issue now is whether the council is entitled to determine benefits of its mmebers as it is the case in a number of countries, such as Italy and Spain. The regulatory power is a vital matter for the council.