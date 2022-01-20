Zimbabwe: UK Celebrates Zimbabwe's Hat-Trick of Success

United Kingdom Ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson, yesterday joined the nation in celebrating a rare hat-trick of success on the sporting field.

Zimbabweans had a pleasant experience on Tuesday, highlighted by victories in hockey, cricket and football, all coming on the same day, on the international arena.

Robinson was excited after the Warriors signed off from the 2021 AFCON tournament with a stunning 2-1 win over Guinea, in a game that was played late in the evening.

Earlier in the day, the women's hockey team kicked off the day by thrashing Uganda 5-0 at the 2022 Women's Hockey Africa Cup of Nations in Accra, Ghana.

The senior men's cricket team then added to the excitement by beating Sri Lanka by 22 runs and level the ODI series currently underway in the island nation.

"Congratulations Zimbabwe on some great wins yesterday: the Warriors, who won their final #AFCON2021 match 2-1 against Guinea, the women's hockey team in Ghana, who won 5-0 against Uganda and the Chevrons who beat Sri Lanka by 22 runs.

"Great to see-cheering you on!" tweeted Robinson yesterday.