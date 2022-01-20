Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Ready for Tomorrow's Primary Elections

20 January 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure

All is set for the successful holding of Zanu PF primary elections across the country with ballot papers already dispatched to some of the provinces.

The ruling party has deployed Politburo members to the various provinces who are going to administer the primary elections.

They will be assisted by Central Committee members from other provinces with a team of directors and other officials from the party headquarters.

The party has dispatched election commissioners to assist in the voting process in some provinces.

Zanu PF national political commissar Cde Mike Bimha said preparations for the Zanu PF primary elections is at an advanced stage.

"We have just deployed Politburo members to the various provinces who are going to administer the primary elections.

"They will be assisted by Central Committee members from other provinces and also a team of directors and other officials from the party headquarters.

"We also have election commissioners assisting in some of the provinces," said Cde Bimha.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X