Zimbabwe: Politburo Takes Over Zanu-PF Primaries

ZANU PF has deployed its Politburo, Central Committee members, and the national elections commissioners to takeover the party's primary elections.

The primary elections were postponed from this Thursday to tomorrow (Friday) after roping in the Politburo and Central Committee members.

"Provinces are advised that primary elections for both House of Assembly and local authorities have been postponed to take place Friday," Zanu PF national commissar Mike Bimha said in a statement.

"The party has deployed Politburo, Central Committee, national elections, and secretariat from the party headquarters to take overall charge of the conduct of both the House of National Assembly and local authority primaries.

Added Bimha: "Provincial leadership should take instruction and guidance from the Politburo members deployed to their respective province. Party headquarters will assign Central Committee members to serve as presiding officers in the House of National Assembly primary elections.

"Provinces are requested to provide polling officers in both parliamentary and council elections as well as presiding officers in local authority primaries."

In Kwekwe Central, Zanu PF provincial coordinating committee (PCC) has disqualified former State Security Minister Owen 'Mudha' Ncube's nephew, Energy Ncube from contesting in the primary elections. Also disqualified in Kwekwe Central is Kandros Mugabe, the Zanu PF losing parliamentary candidate in the 2018 election.

The two face charges of fanning violence during the PCC elections in Midlands province.

Last December, Zanu PF held chaotic PCC elections that were rocked by violence and massive vote-rigging, which led to the firing of Mudha as State Security Minister by President Emmerson Mnangagwa early this month.